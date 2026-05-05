IPL 2026: DC to face CSK at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, know details

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New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.

The match is the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Coming to the matches that both teams have played till now, DC has played a total of nine matches out of which it has won four and lost five matches. It stands on the seventh position in the point table of the tournament.

On the other hand, CSK has also played nine matches and stands on the sixth position in the point table as it has won four and lost five matches.

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The weather is expected to stay ideal for the match. It is going to be a sunny day with temperature near 33 degree Celsius and during the evening time likely to fall and stick somewhat to 23 degree Celsius. There is only 10 percent chance for rain to shower today. The conditions are most likely going to be comfortable for the players and the audiences.

The pitch at the stadium is going to be great for the batters. Conditions are likely to heavily favour stroke play when the clash takes place. The stadium has short boundary which will help batters to hit strong shots. Middle innings will help make dominant score.

Delhi Capitals predicted XI: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, David Miller, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Mukesh Choudhary