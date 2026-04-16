IPL 2026: CSK’s Fast Bowler Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury

Advertisement

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings’s Fast Bowler Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a quadriceps injury today.

This rule out has brought a major blow for the CSK team as they have relied on the left-arm pacer for early breakthroughs this season.

It is being reportedly said that he has been suffering significant injury after the April 14 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders during the 17th over of the innings.

Advertisement

He was reportedly running on the field to deliver the final ball of the over when he suddenly faced issues in his right thigh and immediately asked for medical attention after which he made a decision to walk off the field without trying to force himself to play any further.

As per reports, Khaleel is diagnosed with a Grade 2 tear and 10 to 12 weeks for fully recovery from the injury. Following which a decision was made to rule him out of the remainder of IPL 2026.

Three Players who are listed and are probably going to replace Khaleel Ahmed in CSK’s playing XI are Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh or Zakary Foulkes.