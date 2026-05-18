IPL 2026: CSK vs SRH at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, know pitch report, weather report, playing 11

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Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, today.

The match is the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

The pitch has often favoured the batters. The score has frequently crossed over the 200 runs mark. While pacers have generally found success at this venue, a few matches have also shown signs of the pitch offering turn and grip for spinners.

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The weather during the night time at Chennai is expected to be hot and humid. But there are chances of cloud cover. The temperature is likely to stay between 31degrees to 35 degrees celsius. The precipitation percentage is around 83 per cent today.

Chennai Super Kings predicted XIs: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Dian Forrester/MS Dhoni, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XIs: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w), Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora/Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge