IPL 2026: CSK vs MI at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, know details

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Chennai: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match takes place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. This match is the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

The match is the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 7.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

The pitch at the stadium is going to be batting friendly, dry and spin supportive. Significant dew is expected during the second innings, which likely makes bowling second difficult favours the opposition.

Weather in Chennai is going to be hot and humid during the match timing. There is reportedly no sign of rain today.

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Both the teams are having a bad time in this season till now. CSK stands in the 7th position while MI is placed on the 9th position out of 10 in sequence. CSK has played 8 matches, won 3 and lost 5. MI has played 8 matches, won 2 and lost 6.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XIIs: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Urvil Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians Predicted XIIs: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar