IPL 2026: CSK to face LSG at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, know details

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Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu today.

The match is the 53th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament and is scheduled for 3.30 PM. It will be live streamed on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Coming to the matches that both the teams have played, CSK is listed in the 6th position of IPL point table while LSG on the last. Both have played 10 matches in total and CSK has won 5 and lost 5 matches. LSG has won 3 and lost 7 games of the tournament.

The weather report shows that there are chances of rain in some regions of Chennai. The precipitation percentage is 20. The weather is going to be humid with temperature maximum peaking to 33 degree celsius.

The pitch of the MA Chidambaram Stadium offers a red-soil wicket. Previously spinners have been seen playing massive role in the last two matches. As it is a afternoon game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners will get big opportunities. Wicket can be sticky, allowing the ball to grip more. So whoever wins the toss should take a decision to bowl first.

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Chennai Super Kings Predicted XIs: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XIs: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav.

Impact Player: Mohsin Khan