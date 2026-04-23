IPL 2026: CSK sign Akash Madhwal as replacement for Ayush Mhatre

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Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a hamstring injury.

In a statement, IPL said Madhwal, a right-arm fast bowler, has previously represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) (2023, 2024) and the Rajasthan Royals (2025).

The right-arm speedster Madhwal has featured in 17 IPL matches, picking up 23 wickets. He also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mhatre, India’s U19 World Cup-winning captain, made an impactful start to the season for CSK, scoring two fifties in six matches before suffering a left hamstring injury while batting in Match 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Madhwal has joined the five-time champions CSK for a fee of Rs 30 Lakh.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), two five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning teams, filled with superstars to the brim, will be taking on each other in the high-octane contest at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, but the recent trends suggest that the biggest rivalry in the IPL could be losing the big-match feel and lustre attached to it.

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Meanwhile, the Super Kings will take on archrivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the high-octane contest at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

MI would be brimming with confidence heading into the home clash against CSK following a sensational bowling performance and a century by Tilak Varma under pressure against the Gujarat Titans (GT), which earned them their second win of the season, while CSK will be aiming to get back to winning after a 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which was their fourth of the season.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal.

(Source: ANI)