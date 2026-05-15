IPL 2026: CSK replace injured Khaleel Ahmed with Kuldip Yadav; RCB bring in Richard Gleeson for Nuwan Thushara

Advertisement

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have picked player replacements for pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Nuwan Thushara, respectively, who have been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to injuries, said an IPL statement on Friday.

Ahead of the tournament’s final phase, CSK have signed domestic medium-pacer Kuldip Yadav for Rs 30 lakh as a replacement for Khaleel. Khaleel had sustained an injury to his right quadricep during his side’s match against KKR at the Chepauk Stadium on April 16.

Meanwhile, RCB have boosted their pace attack with the addition of English fast bowler Richard Gleeson for Rs 1.6 crore, as a replacement for Nuwan Thushara.

Thushara’s replacement development comes after he withdrew the lawsuit he had filed against Sri Lanka Cricket after being denied a no-objection certificate (NOC) to participate in IPL 2026. The pacer informed the Colombo District Court that he decided to drop the case as a major portion of the tournament had already passed.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Thushara also submitted a written apology to SLC, indicating a willingness to settle the dispute. Earlier, he had challenged the board’s decision, claiming the stricter fitness-based NOC rules were unfair and threatened his livelihood. He had even expressed intentions to retire from international cricket during the legal battle, though his current stance remains unclear.

Advertisement

“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have picked player replacements for Khaleel Ahmed and Nuwan Thushara who have been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to injuries. Kuldip Yadav will join CSK for INR 30 lakh, whereas Richard Gleeson will join RCB for a fee of INR 1.6 crore,” said IPL in a statement.

Kuldip Yadav first made his appearance in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals back in 2021. Although he has limited experience in the tournament, featuring in only three matches for the franchise, CSK will be hoping to make the most of his abilities if he gets to feature in the playing 11.

Gleeson, on the other hand, has featured in six T20Is for his country and has nine wickets to his name. He represented CSK and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the league, featuring in two games for CSK and one for MI, respectively.

(ANI)

Also Read:Sardar Singh and Rani laud Hockey India’s vision