IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants set victory target of 200 runs for Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) set a victory target of 200 runs in 20 overs for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The match is underway at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

Winning the toss, LSG opted to bat first against PBKS. While batting first, Quinton de Kock made 54 runs, while Krunal Pandya made 43 runs and Nicholas Pooran hit 42 runs. The Super Giants made 199 runs by losing eight wickets.

From PBKS’ side, Sam Curran took three wickets by giving 28 runs, while Arshdeep Singh took two wickets and Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar took one-one wicket each.

It is worth mentioning here that this match is the second match of LSG in the tournament, while KL Rahul-led team was defeated by 20 runs from Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the tournament. Meanwhile, for PBKS, this match is the third match. In the first two matches, Shikhar Dhawan-led team won one and lost one match. PBKS defeated Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets, while Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the team by 4 wickets.

Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh