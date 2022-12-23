IPL 2023, mini-auction: Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in league’s history

Kochi: England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive buy as well as player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after Punjab Kings bought him for a whopping Rs 18.50 crore at the 2023 mini player-auction of the cash-rich tournament.

There was intense bidding between MI, CSK, RR, LSG, and PBKS for Curran, who was Player of the Tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, PBKS eventually got the England all-rounder.

After Curran, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green also attracted big bids from franchises and became the second-most expensive player in the IPL history after Mumbai Indians picked him for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore.

Before this auction, South African all-rounder Chris Morris was the most expensive buy in the IPL. He was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 16.25 crore in the 2021 auction.

Meanwhile, the England Test captain Ben Stokes was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore after fierce bids with LSG and SRH. His team-mate Harry Brook became the first millionaire at the IPL 2023 mini auction after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) snapped him up for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore.

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, who didn’t have a great IPL 2022 and was released by SRH, went to Lucknow Super Giants for 16 crore. Rajasthan Royals bought another West Indian in Jason Holder for 5.75 crore.

Mayank Agarwal, who was released by the Punjab Kings, became the biggest Indian buy during the auction, going to SRH for 8.25 Crore while Gujarat Titans roped in Shivam Mavi for 6 Crore, the other big buy from the country.

Joe Root, Rilee Rossouw, Shakib Al Hasan were ignored in the initial rounds but were the two buys in the auction. Rossouw went to DC for 4.6 crore, RR roped in Joe Root for Rs 1 crore and KKR got Shakib for Rs 1.5 Crore.

On the other hand, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was sold for Rs 2 crore to defending champions Gujarat Titans while former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was roped in by CSK at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.