Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their third consecutive win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season by beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers’s whirlwind half-centuries propelled RCB to 204/4 and KKR scored 166/8 in reply.

Andre Russell’s 31 off 20 balls late in the KKR innings gave them hope of pulling off an epic chase but Mohammed Siraj ended up giving away just one run in the penultimate over, at the start of which KKR needed 44 to win.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 204/4 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxell 78, AB de Villiers 76 not out; Varun Chakravarthy 2/39) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 166/8 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 31, Eoin Morgan 29; Kyle Jamieson 3/41) by 38 runs.