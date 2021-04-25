Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) four-wicket haul from Spinner Chris Morris, helped them beat Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

This is Rajasthan’s second win in their first five games. Captain Sanju Samson guided a tricky chase against Kolkata Knight Riders and won the match by 6 wickets.

Chris Morris finished with four for 23 while it was a brilliant recovery from the likes of Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, and Mustafizur Rehman only a day after the loss from RCB as they kept things tight and did not allow the Knights to take the initiative.

Earlier, Morris’s four-wicket haul included Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, and Dinesh Karthik, helping Rajasthan Royals (RR) restrict Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a low total. Morris, who was bought for Rs 16.25 crore ahead of this season by RR to become the most expensive player in IPL history, returned with figures of four for 23 in four overs.

Only Rahul Tripathi (36 off 26 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 24 balls) put up some decent batting performances to help their side do well.

Earlier, KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals and found scoring tough. They were reduced to 61/4 just after 10 overs.

Kolkata Knight Rider Scored 133 losing 9 wickets in 20 overs where as Rajasthan Royals made it in 18.5 overs by only losing 4 wickets.