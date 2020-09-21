Dubai: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner on Monday won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game of the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night (Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab). We know it’s going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side,” said Warner after winning the toss.

Warner has included Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan as the other two foreign players in the playing XI while Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi sit out.

“We have made a few changes to the setup and the team as well. We feel relaxed and balanced. One idea was to create more leaders in the time,” said RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

“The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well,” he added.

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

