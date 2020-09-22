RR

IPL 2020 : Samson, Smith and Archer help take Rajasthan Royals to 216/7

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sharjah:  Masterful half-centuries from Sanju Samson (74) and Steve Smith (69), coupled with Jofra Archer’s four consecutive sixes in the final over that fetched 30 runs, helped Rajasthan Royals post a mammoth 216/7 against Chennai Super Kings here on Tuesday.

CSK will have to break the record for the highest run chase in IPL history to win the match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RR lost their first wicket early, of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who fell to Deepak Chahar in the third over. However, Samson joined captain Smith, who opened the innings, and the pair put up a blistering 121-run stand off just 57 balls.

Samson led the charge, smashing as many as nine sixes and a four, as he put on 74 runs off just 32 balls.

CSK seemed to be clawing their way back into the match after Samson’s dismissal in the 12th over. Even as Smith dropped sheet anchor, his teammates departed one after the other at the other end. However, the wheels came off in the final over in which Ngidi, who had accounted for Samson earlier, leaked 30 runs due to a combination of Jofra Archer’s belligerence and unwanted extras.

Archer smashed four consecutive sixes off the first four balls, two of which were off back to back no-balls.

Brief scores: RR 216/7 in 20 overs (Samson 74, Smith 69; S Curran 3/33) vs CSK

(IANS)

 

