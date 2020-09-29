RCB beat Mumbai Indians in Super Over thriller

IPL 2020: RCB beat Mumbai Indians in Super Over thriller

By Subadh Naik

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli slammed a boundary off the last ball of the Super Over tie-breaker to register a thrilling win over reigning champions Mumbai Indians after the scores were tied in the normal course of the 10th match of the IPL here on Monday.

After both teams scored the exact number of runs in 20 overs/innings — RCB made 201/3 batting first, and MI 201/5 — the match went into the Super Over.

In the Super Over, in which Mumbai Indians batted first, Navdeep Saini bowled a disciplined line and length and conceded only seven runs, before Kohli and AB de Villiers scored the required runs off pacer Jasprit Bumrah to win two points for RCB.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

