Abu Dhabi: Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to just 125/5 in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 35 not out (off 30 balls), while skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing his 200th IPL match, made 28 off 28 deliveries before being run out.

Jadeja and Dhoni added 53 runs in 7.4 overs as they struggled to get going. The two had joined hands at the fall of Ambati Rayudu’s wicket. CSK were struggling at 56/4 in 10 overs at that time.

Spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia gave away just 32 runs in eight overs combined, picking up a wicket each.

“The wicket was slow and we tried to bowl slow to make things difficult for the batsmen,” said Gopal after the innings.

Brief scores: CSK 125/5 in 20 overs (R Jadeja 35*, Ms Dhoni 28, S Curran 22, S Gopal 1/14, R Tewatia 1/18, J Archer 1/20)

