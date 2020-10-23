Sharjah: Trent Boult’s 4/18 followed by an unbeaten 116-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) stroll to a 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI had little under eight overs in their hand by the time de Kock hit the winning runs.

This is the first time that CSK have lost a match by 10 wickets in 11 IPL tournaments they have compete. The three-time champions remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Kishan was the aggressor in the partnership, hitting six fours and five sixes to end the match not out on 68 off 37. de Kock took the team over the line with a four, his fifth of the innings, and also hit two sixes on his way to 46 not out off 47 balls. MI ended their innings on 116 for no loss.

Earlier, Sam Curran’s 52 pulled a listless CSK to 114/9 wickets as they struggled to keep up with MI’s bowlers led by a clinical Boult. On a day when Kieron Pollard captained the side in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, Boult and Jasprit Bumrah sparked an extraordinary collapse with CSK losing five wickets in the powerplay.

They found themselves reeling at 30/6 wickets by the time skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed in the seventh over after which Curran found support in Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir.

Brief scores: CSK 114/9 wkts in 20 overs (Sam Curran 52, MS Dhoni 15; Trent Boult 4/18) lost to MI 116/0 wkt in 12.2 overs (Ishan Kishan 68 not out, Quinton de Kock 46 not out; Hazlewood 0/17) by 10 wkts

(IANS)