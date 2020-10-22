SRH

IPL 2020, Match 40: SunRisers Hyderabad restrict Rajasthan Royals to 154/6

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dubai: Jason Holder on Thursday took three wickets in his first game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) restricted Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 154/6 wickets in 20 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Holder, who was brought in as replacement for the injured Kane Williamson, took the important wickets of Sanju Samson (36), RR captain Steve Smith (19) and the dangerous Riyan Parag (20) and ended the innings with figures of 3/33.

All three of the wickets that the West Indies Test captain took came at crucial points, especially that of Parag who had two fours and a six and was looking capable of propelling RR beyond 160 at the start of the 19th over, in which Holder got him.

Rashid Khan, meanwhile, dismissed the struggling Ben Stokes, who laboured to 30 off 32 balls while Vijay Shankar took the all-imporant wicket of Jos Buttler.

Brief scores: RR 154/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 36, Ben Stokes 30; Jason Holder 3/33)

(IANS)

