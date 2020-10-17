IPL 2020, Match 33: Captain Smith, Uthappa Take Rajasthan To 177/6 Vs RCB

Dubai: Captain Steve Smith scored 57 off 36 balls to help Rajasthan Royals reach a competitive 177 for six wickets in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Smith hit six fours and a six and added 58 runs with Jos Buttler for the fourth wicket.

Robin Uthappa opened the innings as Rajasthan Royals decided to push Buttler down to No.5 to strengthen their lower middle-order. Karnataka’s Uthappa hammered 41 off 22 balls to provide a flying start to Royals after Smith had won the toss and elected to bat.

“We needed to get the team off to a good start,” said Uthappa at the end of the Royals’ innings.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 177/6 wkts in 20 overs (S Smith 57, R Uthappa 41, J Buttler 24, C Morris 3/26) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(IANS)