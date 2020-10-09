Rajasthan restrict Delhi

IPL 2020, Match 23: Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 184/8

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sharjah: Jofra Archer (3/24) led the way as Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) to 184/8 in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

It was the first time this season that a team batting first in Sharjah did not score more than 200 runs.

RR managed to dismiss DC’s dangerous top order within the powerplay. Rishabh Pant (5) was run out after a bizarre mix-up with Marcus Stoinis (39) following which the latter combined with Shimron Hetmyer (45) to provide an impetus to the DC innings.

Related News

KXIP Suffer 4th Straight Defeat In IPL 2020 Against SRH By…

IPL 2020, Match 21 : CSK restricts KKR at 167

IPL 2020, Match 21: KKR win toss against CSK, choose to bat

IPL 2020: Suryakumar’s 79 not out helps MI to post…

Hetmyer ended up being the highest scorer for DC, hitting five sixes and a four before falling to Kartik Tyagi (1/35) five runs short of his half-century.

Brief scores: DC 184/8 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 45, Marcus Stoinis 39; Jofra Archer 3/24)

(IANS)

You might also like
Sports

KXIP Suffer 4th Straight Defeat In IPL 2020 Against SRH By 69 Runs

Sports

IPL 2020: Bairstow, Warner’s big opening stand takes SRH to 201/6

Sports

IPL 2020, Match 22: SRH win toss, choose to bat against KXIP

Sports

Two-month shooting camp for Olympic probables from Oct 15

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.