Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020, Match 17: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sharjah: Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday coasted to a 34-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chasing a target of 209, SRH were limited to 174/7 by MI’s bowling lineup. This is the first time this season that a team has not been able to score more than 200 runs in Sharjah.

SRH kept losing wickets but captain David Warner kept them in the chase for much of the innings. Their pace fell off however after Trent Boult dismissed his New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the 13th over. Warner soon fell on 60 off 44 balls in the 16th over by which time the required run rate had gone beyond 16 an over for SRH.

It came down to SRH needing 37 to win from the last over in which Pollard gave away just one run.

Related News

IPL 2020, Match 18: KXIP win toss, choose to bat against CSK

IPL 2020, Match 17: Mumbai Indians opt to bat against…

IPL 2020, Match 16: Shreyas’ 88 leads DC to mammoth…

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli breaks the shackles, leads RCB to…

Earlier, Quinton de Kock’s 67 and Krunal Pandya’s last over carnage helped MI. MI’s lower middle order of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal added a combined 61 runs for the fifth and sixth wickets in the last five overs.

Krunal ended the innings with a six, consecutive fours and another six off the last over which started with Siddharth Kaul taking the wicket of Hardik.

Brief scores: MI 208/5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 67, Ishan Kishan 31; Sandeep Sharma 2/41) vs SRH 174/7 in 20 overs (David Warner 60, Manish Pandey 30; Trent Boult 2/28)

You might also like
Sports

IPL 2020, Match 18: KXIP win toss, choose to bat against CSK

Sports

IPL 2020, Match 17: Mumbai Indians opt to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad

Sports

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals tharsh Kolkata Knight Riders by 18-run

Sports

IPL 2020, Match 16: Shreyas’ 88 leads DC to mammoth 228/4 against KKR

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7