Dubai: A.B. de Villiers (55 not out, 24 balls, 4x4s, 4x6s), Devdutt Padikkal (54, 40 balls, 5x4s, 2x6s) and Aaron Finch (52, 35 balls, 7x4s, 1×6) scored quick-fire half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made 201 for three wickets in 20 overs against reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the 10th match of the IPL here on Monday.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult bagged two wickets for 34 while Rahul Chahar captured one for 31. Of the six bowlers used, four went wicketless.

Mumbai made one change in their playing XI, bringing in Ishan Kishan place of Saurabh Tiwary who was not fit. On the other hand, Bangalore effected three changes in the XI. Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, and Gurkeerat Singh Mann replace Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav. Zampa and Udana are making their debut for RCB.

Both teams have two points each.

