IPL 2020, Match 1 : Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

By KalingaTV Bureau

Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening.

Dhoni  was last seen in the semifinal contest against New Zealand in the World Cup held last year. Since then, the former India skipper has hung his boots from international cricket.

The CSK captain said that he has picked Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi and Sam Curran as their four overseas players allowed in the playing XI while MI captain Rohit Sharma named Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson and Trent Boult as his foreign players in the XI.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

 

