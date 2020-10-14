Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020: Dhawan, Shreyas half-centuries take DC to 161/7 vs RR

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dubai: Opener Shikhar Dhawan (57) and captain Shreyas Iyer (53) scored half-centuries as Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday scored 161/7 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dhawan and Iyer had to rebuild the DC innings after they lost Prithvi Shaw (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) early on. While Shaw fell to Jofra Archer (3/19) off the very first ball of the match, Rahane became the second man to fall to the England fast bowler in the third over.

Dhawan and Iyer put up 85 for the third wicket before the former fell to Shreyas Gopal (1/31). Marcus Stoinis (18) and Alex Carey (14) led the lower middle order’s effort to take DC beyond the 150-run mark.

Brief scores: DC 161/7 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 57, Shreyas Iyer 53; Jofra Archer 3/19)

(IANS)

