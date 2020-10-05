Delhi Capitals jersey
Photo: IANS

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to wear special jersey against Royal Challengers Bangalore

By IANS

Dubai: Delhi Capitals will don a specially designed JSW Paints branded jersey in their fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played on Monday evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. JSW Paints, part of the JSW Group, has partnered with Delhi Capitals for Monday’s game.

“The JSW Group has played a crucial role in the development of Indian sports over the last few years. Our team will proudly don the JSW Paints jersey for the game against RCB not only in support of the group’s tremendous contribution towards Indian sports, but also to endorse the message of unity,” said Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals.

“The JSW Group sees this as a tremendous opportunity to showcase our brand JSW Paints that celebrates the diverse colours of our country and encourages India to embrace every colour. The association is aligned with the overall brand narrative which is all about unity and inclusivity,” Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints said.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side have won three out of the four games they have played so far and currently are placed at the second spot in the points table.

