IOA refutes news of Antim Panghal’s ban for three years for disciplinary breach in Olympics

Paris: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have refuted reports about Indian wrestler Antim Panghal would be banned for three years.

Earlier on Thursday, several reports stated that IOA has banned the wrestler for three years following a disciplinary breach during the Paris Olympics.

Moreover, it was reported that Antim’s sister was taken by police after she was caught using her accreditation inside the Olympic Village. The report also added that Antim and her entire entourage would be deported from Paris for the breach.

However, IOA denied all such reports and clarified that no such decision has been taken.

Earlier in the day, Panghal also shared a video clarifying the events that took place after her loss in the women’s freestyle 53kg.

According to Antim, following her loss, she travelled back to a hotel where her sister was staying to rest as she was felling unwell. Then, her sister arrived at the Olympic Village using her accreditation in order to collect the wrestler’s belongings, where she was caught and taken by the police to verify the accreditation. However, her sister was soon let go after the verification process was complete.

Meanwhile, Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women’s 53kg category on Wednesday.