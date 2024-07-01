IOA president thanks OCA for including yoga in Asian Games

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha thanked the Olympic Council of Asia’s Executive Board (EB) for readily agreeing to her proposal to include Yoga, the ancient Indian discipline that foster physical and mental health, in the Asian Games programme.

She said OCA president Raja Randhir Singh had informed her about the decision and thanked him for his unflinching support for the proposal to make Yoga a competitive sport in the Asian Games. “I am delighted that the OCA Executive Board spontaneously agreed to India’s request to give Yoga the recognition that it deserves.

The proposal shall now move through the Sports. Committee to the General Assembly for confirmation,” she said. Usha said it was a natural step for the competitive sports community to embrace Yoga, especially after the world had taken to it thanks to the Hon’ble. PM Narendra Modi’s vision and initiatives. “It has a universal appeal and people around the world have embraced Yoga and drawn benefits,” she said.

She also thanked the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his push ahead of the OCA meeting. “When we make a collective effort, led by the PM himself, we can achieve success seamlessly. I am glad India’s effort to have Yoga included in the biggest celebrations of sport is finding resonance,” said the IOA president. (IANS )