International University Bilateral Cricket Series inaugurated at KIIT; Australia win first T-20 against India by 5 runs

Bhubaneswar: The International University Bilateral Cricket Series was inaugurated today at the KIIT Cricket Stadium. Organised collaboratively by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), KIIT University, and the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), the series was inaugurated by KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta.

For the first time, KIIT University is hosting such a bilateral cricket series, with India and Australia participating. Selected players from various universities in India and Australia are competing in the series. The schedule includes three T20 matches on December 2 and 3, followed by a one-day match on December 5. KIIT is providing accommodation and hospitality for all players, coaches, and officials.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Professor Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary (Sports) of AIU; David Anton Sambood, Executive Member of the International University Sports Federation and Chair of University Sports Australia; and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, DG, Sports at KIIT.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Australia posted a total of 149 runs in 19.4 overs. In response, India scored 144 runs in their allotted 20 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process and the visitors won the match by 5 runs.

Kavvy Saini, Captain Australian Cricket Team, was declared the Man of the Match. Tomorrow, two T-20 matches will be played between the two teams. The first match will be played at 9.30 am, while the second match will be played at 5.30 pm.