International League T20 launches official anthem ‘Halla Halla’

Dubai: Celebrating the incredible power of cricket as a sport and the thrill and entertainment the T20 format provides, the International League T20 official anthem ‘Halla Halla’ was launched on the league’s YouTube channel.

The two-minute 14-second anthem produced and performed by Rapper Badshah. Badshah along with US singer Jason Derulo will be performing at the opening ceremony at Dubai’s Ring of Fire (Dubai International Stadium) on January 13, 2023.

Speaking about the launch of the ILT20 anthem, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said, “It’s very important for cricket fans to associate a tournament with a catchy anthem and we are absolutely delighted to launch the ILT20 Anthem Halla Halla today. Badshah has produced a magnificent anthem which will certainly motivate one and all to dance to the beats and get ready for the excitement that will unfold in the ILT20.”

Meanwhile, Rapper Badshah expressed, “I am really happy with the way the anthem has come out. I wanted to ensure that we produce a catchy tune and I think we have done a great job. I hope that the cricket fans love the tune and share it with friends and family. I am so honoured to associate with the ILT20 and it gives me immense pleasure to produce and feature in their official anthem Halla Halla.”

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).