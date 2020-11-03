There is no doubt WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has millions of fans across the globe. Ever since his debut on August 19, 2010 he has been entertaining the WWE fans and followers.

This apart from this, Roman Reigns who is called “The Big Dog,” is also never misses an opportunity to stand for noble causes like doing social work or spreading awareness on different issues.

Recently, Reigns touched fans to the heart after sharing a video on his social media accounts. He surprised a fellow leukemia survivor and her son.

In fact, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society asked Amanda, the leukemia survivor, to join a panel discussion with another Leukemia survivor. She had no idea it would be WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

Amanda’s joy knew no bounds as soon as she saw Roman Reigns. She started screaming “Oh my God,” “Oh my God,” “Oh my God,”…

In the video, the WWE superstar is seen sharing an emotional moment with the woman who has been identified as Amanda. She also was sharing her experience of fighting leukemia successfully.

I was honored to surprise a fellow leukemia survivor, Amanda in @LLSusa‘s @LightTheNight #RandomActsOfLight movement! Check out the reveal! Register for Light The Night today: https://t.co/SSzKg1hvux https://t.co/KOOYOdrpx2 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 27, 2020

Watch the full video here:

(Credit: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

It is worthwhile to mention here that Reigns is also a Leukemia survivor. He was diagnosed with cancer first when he was 22 years old. He defeated the deadly disease and went on to become a professional wrestler. However, much to the shock of fans, he revealed on the October 22, 2018 that the cancer was back. But, being the fighter that he is, Reigns quickly recovered and announced that he was in remission. Since then, he has been an active supporter of Leukemia movements.