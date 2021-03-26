Meet The Richest Cricketer In India, You Will Be Shocked To Know Its Not Virat

Twenty three year old Aryaman Birla hogged the limelight after he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals at a price of Rs. 30 lakh at the IPL Auction. He became a point of discussion because despite being the son of a billionaire father, he opted to carve a niche for himself.

Meet Aryaman Bila, son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group who has a net worth of $12.6 billion, as reported by Forbes in a study.

Aryaman had gone unsold in the first round of the IPL bidding. However, in the second round, the Birla scion was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals against his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Aryaman Birla rose to fame with his brilliant 153-run against Odisha in the Under-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy from which he emerged as the top-run scorer with 795 runs from 6 matches.