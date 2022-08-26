Injury scare for Pakistan ahead of match against India; pacer Wasim down with back pain

Dubai: Pakistan are entering Asia Cup 2022 without the services of their premier left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, ruled out due to a right knee injury though he is with the team as part of his rehabilitation.

Now, ahead of their marquee clash against India on Sunday, the Babar Azam-led side suffered an injury scare with young pacer Mohammad Wasim down with back pain during a training session on Thursday.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Wasim, who turned 21 on Thursday, complained of pain in his lower back during Pakistan’s bowling session at the ICC Academy. Wasim, who has picked 17 wickets in 11 T20Is since his debut last year, has taken part in all three training sessions of Pakistan since their arrival in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“He is believed to have undergone an MRI scan. The scan is precautionary, with the PCB not wanting to risk a potential long-term injury, given the amount of cricket they are set to play leading into the T20 World Cup in Australia this October-November,” said the report.

After the Asia Cup ends, Pakistan will be hosting England for seven T20Is at home, which is to run from September 20 to October 2. It will be followed by a tri-series in New Zealand, with Bangladesh as the third team, before they head to Australia for the Men’s T20 World Cup in October-November.

At the Asia Cup, with Dubai and Sharjah as venues, they could feature in five matches in 12 days should they enter the Super Four stage. Pakistan are in Group A alongside India and Hong Kong.

Pakistan’s other fast bowling options include Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah.

India and Pakistan have clashed against each other 14 times previously in the Asia Cup. India, who have won Asia Cup seven times, have the upper-hand over their arch-rivals, being on the winning side eight times while losing five and one game producing no result.