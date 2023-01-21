Indonesia claim historic first victory to end U19 Women’s T20 World Cup on high

Benoni (South Africa): Indonesia on Friday scripted history as they claimed their first ever victory in ICC global tournament after beating Zimbabwe by three wickets in a play-off match to finish the Under19 Womens T20 World Cup on a high, here.�

Indonesia got off to a flier after being asked to bowl first, as captain Ni Luh Dewi bowled both of the Zimbabwe openers for golden ducks in the first three balls of the innings. And the skipper picked up a third wicket in her second over to leave the score at 8/3 and with Indonesia well on top.

Zimbabwe hunkered down to try and set some sort of a platform, and it somewhat reaped rewards later in the innings despite none of the top six scoring more than 13.

Tawana Marumani and Danielle Meikle were the players to build on the platform down the order, with both scoring 20 from 19 balls to lift their side to 86/8 from the 20 overs and something to work with.

That total could have been slightly higher were it not for the outstanding Dewi, who came back to remove both of the set batters and complete the tournament’s first five-wicket-haul.

Early wickets were also a feature of the chase, with three back in the hutch with just 23 runs on the board in the opening four overs as Kelis Ndhlovu (who finished with 3/8 from four overs) produced some magic with the ball.

Dewi’s 14 from 13 did provide some early impetus, and a 31-run partnership between Thersiana Weo and Gusti Ulansari moved Indonesia close to a famous win. But Zimbabwe threatened to come back in the see-saw encounter when Chipo Moyo (3/12) took two wickets in an over to give her side hope.

However, Indonesia’s number eight and nine got them over the line, with Ni Indriyani unbeaten on 9 not out from 11 and Ni Suarniasih scoring the winning run in her run-a-ball 12 not out.

Indonesia might not have won the inaugural ICC Under19 Women’s T20 World Cup, but they definitely won many hearts during their stay in South Africa.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 86 for 8 in 20 overs (Danielle Meikle 20, Tawana Marumani 20, Adel Zimunu 13, Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi five for 18, Ni Kadek Ariani two for 7) lost to Indonesia 87 for 7 in 18 overs (Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi 14, Thersiana Penu Weo 14, Ni Made Suarniasih 12 not out, Kelis Ndhlovu three for 8, Chipo Moyo three for 12) by three wickets.