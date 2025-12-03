India’s squad for IDFC First Bank T20I series against South Africa announced, check

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced India’s squad for IDFC First Bank T20I series against South Africa. The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the five-match series against the visitors.

While Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team, the ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill have been picked to be his deputy. Hardik Pandya has made a come up while Rinku Singh has been excluded from the team.

The T20I series will begin in Cuttack on December 9 and conclude in Ahmedabad on December 19. The second, third and fourth matches will be held on December 11 in New Chandigarh, on December 14 in Dharamsala and on December 17 in Lucknow respectively.

India squad for T20I series against SA:

Suryakumar Yadav (C),

Shubman Gill (VC),

Abhishek Sharma,

Tilak Varma,

Hardik Pandya,

Shivam Dube,

Axar Patel,

Jitesh Sharma (WK),

Sanju Samson (WK),

Jasprit Bumrah,

Varun Chakaravarthy,

Arshdeep Singh,

Kuldeep Yadav,

Harshit Rana,

Washington Sundar

This series will serve as key preparation for both the teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 which is set to begin on February 7.