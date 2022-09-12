India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 announced, Dhawan dropped

New Delhi: The The All-India Senior Selection Committee met today and finalised the team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

As per the BCCI’s announcement, Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped while Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback to the squad.

Here’s the India’s squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament, scheduled to be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022.

The India Squad for Australia T20Is and South Africa T20Is also have been declared.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.