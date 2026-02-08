India’s first Kickboxing Super League launched, to feature 8 teams

Advertisement

New Delhi: India’s first professionally structured kickboxing league has been launched with the unveiling of the Kickboxing Super League (KSL) during the WAKO India National Championship in the national capital.

The launch took place on February 7 in the presence of senior government representatives, national sports officials, athletes, coaches, and stakeholders from across the Indian sporting ecosystem in the national capital, according to a statement by the League.

KSL aims to professionalise kickboxing in India by introducing structured competition, athlete contracts, performance-linked rewards, and a clear pathway from grassroots to elite competition.

Season One of KSL will feature eight franchise teams, referred to as Warrior Clans, each comprising 34 fighters. The league has committed to a 60:40 men-to-women participation ratio, reinforcing its focus on inclusivity and women’s participation.

At the end of Season One, the league will also confer a Mega Performance Award of up to ₹1 crore on the best-performing fighter or fighters.

Advertisement

Around 20 per cent of the athletes will be international professionals. The inaugural season will be conducted over a 16-day league window, delivering a total of 238 bouts.

Athlete participation will be driven through open registrations, nationwide trials, selection camps, and a formal auction process, following which fighters will be contracted by franchises for the season.

Athlete registrations for Season One of the Kickboxing Super League are now open, with further announcements on trials, auction timelines, and the official competition calendar expected in the coming months.

Kickboxing is one of the world’s fastest-growing combat sports, played in over 150 countries globally and governed internationally by the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), an IOC-recognised federation.

(Source: ANI)