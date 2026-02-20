India’s Captain Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the most capped in women’s cricket

Advertisement

New Delhi: India’s World Cup winning captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, earns another badge of honour for the most capped in International women’s cricket on Thursday in Canberra, Australia.

This achievement was unlocked on Kaur’s 356th ‌appearance for India in T20 match against Australia. With this she has also surpassed the great Suzie Bates of New Zealand who had a record of 355 matches.

However, Kaur now leads the all-time list of international appearances in women’s cricket, staying above Bates, Australia’s Ellyse Perry who has played 349 matches, and former India captain Mithali Raj with 333 matches in all formats of the cricket.

Moreover, Kaur played her debut match in the year 2009. She has played six Test matches, ‌161 ODIs and 189 T20I matches and has always played a key role in women’s cricket revolution in India. She was the captain when the team had won their first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup last year.

Advertisement

Additionally, Kaur was in for 140 ODI in which she scored 4409 runs with an average of 37.05. While in Test matches she has made a total of 200 runs in six innings and 3820 runs in T20Is.

Also in the T20 match that India played against Australia, Kaur was the highest scorer with 36 runs with India failing to win the match by 19 runs.

Meanwhile the legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most international appearances in men’s cricket with a record of 664 times across formats.