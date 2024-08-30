Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat visits Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar

Punjab: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat visited Shri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar said reports on Friday.

According to reports, post her visit to the Golden Temple the Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat interacted with media and said, “I am feeling very good after coming here. I am feeling a positive energy…I prayed to Waheguru to give me strength…”

The sports person was much in news after her disqualification from Olympics. Vinesh lost the chance to fight for the gold medal after she was disqualified for being of a higher weight following her stupendous performance when she stunned the unbeaten Yui Susaki of Japan in her first bout.

It is worth mentioning here that here that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against UWW and IOC.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss wrestler Vinesh’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), news Agency ANI informed in an X post today evening.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat bids adieu to wrestling after Olympics disqualification