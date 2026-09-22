Indian women’s cricket team wins first gold at Asian Games 2026, beats Sri Lanka by 147 runs

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New Delhi: Indian women’s cricket team won the first gold medal for the nation in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 after defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final today.

As per reports, India won the toss and decided to bat first and scored 216/3 in 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana scored 79 from 45 balls and Shafali Verma 48 from 29. Mandhana and Shafali gave the ideal foundation to India with a stand of 99.

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Finally, Richa Ghosh provided the finishing touches by hammering 49 not out off 22 balls studded with six fours and three sixes to close out the innings on a high.

Sri Lanka crumbled to 69 all out, with wickets falling at every stage of the chase which was set by India. India won by 147 runs to claim the first gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games.

The women’s Indian team bagged the Asian Games cricket gold medal for the second successive time after the previous edition.