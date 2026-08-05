Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan resumes RBI duties during cricket break

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New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has reportedly started reporting for his duty as an Assistant Manager at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Patna while being away on a break from professional cricket.

Appointed through the sports quota, Ishan can be seen undertaking work responsibilities back in office.

The 28-year old player has played all three forms of the game after making his debut back in 2021. Making a mark on the highest level, he scored a massive double ton against Bangladesh in 2022 in an ODI match.

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The left handed batter was the youngest player to score an ODI double hundred.

While Ishan has moved away from cricket due to a break, it’s being understood that he’s attending office for only a temporary period.

Fans would be hoping to see him perform with Indian jersey on the field once again very soon.

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