Indian U-18 Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams ready for Australia challenge ahead of U-18 Asia Cup

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Bhopal: The Indian Men’s and Women’s U-18 Hockey Teams are set to take on Australia’s U-18 teams in a four-match series from May 15-20 at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) SAI Central Centre in Bhopal.

The exposure tour will serve as a crucial preparatory assignment ahead of the Men’s and Women’s U-18 Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Kakamigahara, Japan, from May 29, according to a release.

The upcoming series marks the first major international test for the young Indian squads, who were shortlisted based on their performances in the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026 before being selected for the National Coaching Camp at SAI Bhopal.

Over the past month, the players have undergone intensive training, with the Indian U-18 Men’s Team and Indian U-18 Women’s Team training under the guidance of former Indian captains Sardar Singh and Rani, respectively.

Bringing together some of the country’s best junior talents from across India, the camp has helped the players unite and prepare as a team for the very first time ahead of the challenging series against Australia and the upcoming marquee international tournament.

The series against Australia presents an opportunity for both Indian U-18 teams to assess their combinations and overall preparedness against formidable opposition before heading to the continental tournament in Japan.

The Indian U-18 Men’s Team, captained by Ketan Kushwaha, will open their campaign on May 15 at 5:00 PM IST, followed by the second match on May 17at 7:00 PM IST. The third game will be played on 18th May at 5:00 PM IST, while the final match of the series is scheduled for 20th May at 10:00 AM IST.

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Meanwhile, the Indian U-18 Women’s Team, led by Sweety Kujur, will begin their series on 15th May at 7:00 PM IST. Their second match will take place on 17th May at 5:00 PM IST, followed by the third fixture on 18th May at 7:00 PM IST. The final match of the series will be played on 20th May at 8:00 AM IST.

In a press conference held at SAI Bhopal today ahead of the series, Indian U-18 Men’s Team Coach Sardar Singh stated, “I would like to thank Hockey India for taking this initiative because focusing on these young players at this stage is extremely important since they will eventually progress to the junior and senior teams of India. We have been working on small technical details and strengthening their basics because in modern hockey, even the smallest aspects make a huge difference. This series against Australia will be a great test for the team. If we continue to invest in and develop these young players properly, Indian hockey can benefit immensely over the next decade.”

Indian U-18 Women’s Team Coach Rani said, “It has never happened before that we have had the opportunity to play against a team like Australia in this age group, so this is a massive exposure opportunity for these girls. Players come from very different backgrounds, cultures, and mindsets, and the biggest challenge initially has been helping them understand that they are now representing India as one team. At this age, stepping out of their comfort zones is not easy, but the girls have adapted really well. This is also a learning phase for us as coaches, as managing workload and ensuring the players remain injury-free at this stage is extremely important.”

Meanwhile, Australia U-18 Men’s Team Coach Dan Mitchell said, “Since arriving here, the emphasis has been on coming together as a team and preparing for the challenge ahead. We have always admired the Indian style of hockey, and playing against India is going to be a real test for us. It will be a fantastic learning experience for our players.”

Australia U-18 Women’s Team Coach Matt Cook spoke on similar lines and stated, “We want the athletes to learn from this experience, understand international competition, and adapt to travelling and playing in different conditions. We also hope this becomes the start of a stronger relationship with India, with opportunities for both nations to continue growing together and preparing the next generation of players for major events in the future.”

(ANI)

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