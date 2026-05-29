Indian Team Skipper Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman batter to get dismissed on first ball of the match

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New Delhi: 29-year-old cricketer Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman batter to get dismissed on first ball of the match in T20I.

This record entering incident happened during the first match of the four day match series while playing with England at the County Ground in Chelmsford yesterday.

Mandhana is the highest run scoring batswoman in the T20Is format when it comes to both men and women Indian cricket teams.

The duck was not the first ever but the sixth one in the T20 Internationals. While Shafali Verma stands with the most number of ducks with a total of 7 zero-run.

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Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma share the same number with Mandhana, that is 6 times. While just 1 time less stands Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj and Amita Sharma.

Coming to the match, Harmanpreet Kaur was not seen in the first day of the series and there are no reported fitness concerns for the player. Kaur’s return is expected for the second match of the T20I.

India Playing XIs : Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani

England Playing XIs: Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (WK), Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean (C), Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana awarded for Indian Sportswoman of the year for 2025