Indian Sepaktakraw Team comprising Thabir Naik of KISS, Odisha & others get Bronze medal at Asian Beach Sepak Takraw Championship

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Sepaktakraw team which comprises of Thabir Naik of KISS, Odisha and others secured Bronze medal at the U-23 Asian Beach Sepak Takraw Championship 2024 in China.

Thabir Naik from KISS, Odisha, the Indian Beach Sepak Takraw Men’s team secured a Bronze Medal at the U-23 Asian Beach Sepak Takraw Championship 2024. The championship took place in Qingdao, China, from September 18 to 23, 2024.

A total of eight countries participated in this Championship including Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, India, China, and Iraq.

The Indian team demonstrated impressive skills throughout the tournament:

1st League Match: India vs. China – India won by 2-0 points

2nd League Match: India vs. Malaysia – India lost by 1-2 points

3rd League Match: India vs. Iraq – India won by 2-0 points

In the semifinals, India faced Thailand team and was narrowly defeated with a score of 0-2 and won bronze medal to bring laurel for India.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, and Pruthiraj Sahoo, Secretary of the Odisha State Sepak Takraw Association, have extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Thabir and the Indian Sepaktakraw Team.