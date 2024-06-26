Indian Men’s Hockey squad for Paris 2024 Olympics announced, Odisha’s Amit Rohidas included

New Delhi: The Hockey India today announced the Indian Hockey squad for Paris Olympics, scheduled from 26th July to 11th August 2024.

The 16 members including five Olympic debutants were selected for world’s largest sporting event following their intense training and preparation at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Ace drag-flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team while midfielder Hardik Singh has been picked as as the Vice-Captain.

Amit Rohidas of Odisha has been included in the team. He is the lone players from Odisha, which has been sponsoring Hockey India since 2018 and will continue to do so till 2036.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Paris 2024 Olympics:

Goalkeepers:

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders:

Jarmanpreet Singh

Amit Rohidas

Harmanpreet Singh

Sumit

Sanjay

Midfielders:

Rajkumar Pal

Shamsher Singh

Manpreet Singh

Hardik Singh

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards:

Abhishek

Sukhjeet Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Mandeep Singh

Gurjant Singh

Alternate Athletes:

Nilakanta Sharma

Jugraj Singh

Krishan Bahadur Pathak

In Paris 2024 Olympics, the Indian team are placed in Pool B alongside defending Champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will kick off their campaign on 27th July against New Zealand, followed by a match against Argentina on 29th July. They will then face Ireland and Belgium on 30th July and 1st August, respectively, with their final group stage game against Australia on 2nd August.

It is to be noted here that the Indian Men’s Hockey Team has won 12 Olympic medals, including 8 Gold, 1 Silver, and 3 Bronze medals.