Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team primed to begin Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign tomorrow

Muscat: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team is set to begin its Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign with an opener against Thailand in Muscat, Oman. India is placed in Pool A alongside Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand in the continental tournament, which kicks off today and runs until December 4.

This year’s tournament features 10 teams, with Pool B comprising Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China. India holds a record of winning the title four times–in 2004, 2008, 2015, and 2023. Last year, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final to clinch the championship. Amir Ali and Rohit, who played in the competition last year, will now lead the team as Captain and Vice-Captain, respectively.

After their opener against Thailand tomorrow, India will face Japan on November 28, followed by a match against Chinese Taipei on November 30. Their final group-stage encounter is scheduled against Korea on December 1. To secure a place in the semi-finals, slated for December 3, the Indian team must finish in the top two of Pool A.

“We are excited and fully prepared to begin our campaign at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024. Our team has been working hard, and we are confident in our ability to perform well. Playing against strong teams like Thailand, Japan, and Korea in Pool A will be challenging, but we are ready to give our best and aim for a top finish. We want to defend our title and make our country proud once again,” Captain Amir Ali said in a statement released by Hockey India.

Vice-Captain Rohit echoed these sentiments, saying, “Our third-place finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 has given us a lot of momentum and confidence. As we start our journey in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024, our focus is on maintaining our performance and securing a spot in the semi-finals. We are determined to put on a great show and make our country proud again.”

Following their strong performance at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024, India aims to carry the momentum into the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Oman, with head coach PR Sreejesh leading the team.

