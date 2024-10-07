Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

New-Delhi: Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar has announced her retirement from gymnastics on Monday, she shared the news on social media platform X.

In her social media post X, she wrote, After lot of thought, i have decided to retire from gymnastics. This decision was not easy for me, but this is the right time. Gymnastics has been a huge part of my life and I am grateful for every moment- the highs, the lows and everything in between.”

Signing off from the mat! ❤️ Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey.

Onto the next chapter🤸🏻‍♀️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kW5KQZLr29 — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) October 7, 2024

Karmakar has expressed her gratitude towards her coaches Bishweshwar Nandi and Soma Nandi for guiding her for the past 25 years. She also thanked the Tripura government, the Gymnastics federation, the Sports Authority of India and her family for their unwavering support.

She is the first female gymnast from India to compete at the Olympics. She is among the five women to have succesfully landed the Produnava Vault, which is considered one of the most difficult in gymnastics.

She has won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships. She finished fourth at the vault event at 2016 Rio Olympics.

Dipa Karmakar is also a recipent of the Padma Shri and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards.

