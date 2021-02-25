Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Dutee Chand won the women’s 100m race in the second leg of the Indian Grand Prix meet at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports on Thursday.

KIIT and KISS Founder and Odisha’s Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta congratulated Chand for her success. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulate KIITian Sprinter Dutee Chand on winning gold in women’s 100 metre event by clocking 11.44 sec in Indian Grand Prix 2 at Patiala.”

Congratulate #MyLoveableKIITian Sprinter @DuteeChand on winning gold in women’s 100 metre event by clocking 11.44 sec in Indian Grand Prix 2 at Patiala. 👍💪 pic.twitter.com/kwU999eBjA — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) February 25, 2021

The women’s 100m race went on expected lines with Odisha’s international sprinter Dutee winning comfortably.

While Dutee clocked 11.44 seconds in today’s event she had clocked 11.51 seconds in the first leg on February 18.