Indian Grand Prix 2: Odisha’s Dutee Chand wins 100m race clocking 11.44 seconds

Dutee Chand wins 100m grand prix 2

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Dutee Chand won the women’s 100m race in the second leg of the Indian Grand Prix meet at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports on Thursday.

KIIT and KISS Founder and Odisha’s Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta congratulated Chand for her success. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulate KIITian Sprinter Dutee Chand on winning gold in women’s 100 metre event by clocking 11.44 sec in Indian Grand Prix 2 at Patiala.”

The women’s 100m race went on expected lines with Odisha’s international sprinter Dutee winning comfortably.

While Dutee clocked 11.44 seconds in today’s event she had clocked 11.51 seconds in the first leg on February 18.

