New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli and white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma led the way as cricket fraternity paid tribute to the martyrs of Galwan Valley clash.

Twenty Indian Army men, including officers, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

Kohli offered his condolences to the families of deceased Indian soldiers and wrote on Twitter: “Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. No one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time.”

Rohit paid tribute to the “real heroes” and said: “Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley.”

Fast-bowler Ishant Sharma wrote on Twitter: “A big salute to our bravehearts who have been fighting for our motherland day and night, only to protect us. My condolences and prayers to the family! Om Shanti!#indiachinastandoff.”

Former opener Virender Sehwag also reacted on Twitter: “Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the supreme sacrifice in action at the Galwan Valley. At a time when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein.”

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said: “I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley. All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength.”

Former pacer Irfan Pathan tweeted: “We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind.”