India wins first test series against Sri Lanka, Manav Suthar claims last wicket

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New Delhi: Team India has won the first test series against Sri Lanka by 165 runs at the Galle International Stadium after Manav claims final wicket. The opposition was chasing a target of 372 runs.

Manav had gave the team a breakthrough and dismissed Sonal for 84 runs as he played a unnecessary shot resulting in lapse of concentration.

Yesterday, the opposition only needed 97 runs to win the game or 65 overs to survive.

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India had won the toss and had decided to bat first, Padikkal (167 in 230 balls, with 15 fours and a six), Rahul (82 in 175 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Dhruv Jurel (51 in 68 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped them reach 464. Prabath (4/109) and Keshara Nuwantha (3/175) were among the top bowlers in the first innings.

During SL’s first innings, they had sunk to 90/5, before a 146-run stand between Niroshan Dickwella (80 in 115 balls, with seven fours) and Dinusha (100 in 168 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pulled them out of trouble. Suthar’s four-fer and overall exceptional spin bowling from India skittled them out for 284 in reply to India’s first innings total of 464, ANI reports.

Sri Lanka lost four early wickets in the third session on Day 4 while chasing a big target of 372 runs. The centurion of the first innings, Sonal Dinusha, is unbeaten on 25 with the skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31 not out), with the score at 84/4 as the hosts are looking to make 288 more runs to win this match as play resumes on the final day.

Also Read: Team India arrives at Galle International Stadium ahead of final day of 1st Test