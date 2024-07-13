India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I: Check when and where to watch

After a shocking defeat in the first T20 International, India defeated Zimbabwe striongly in next two match. Now, the Blue team is all set to clash with Zimbabwe today at Hrare Sports Club.

The match will begin at 4.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The live broadcast of the 4th T20I between the men in blue and Zimbabwe will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network.

In the 4th T20I, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are set to hang on their place while, Riyan Parag is expected to once again warm the bench.

In this series, Zimbabwe defeat India by 13 runs. Zimbabwe set a target of 116 runs, however, the team took all wickets of the Indian team in 102 runs. Team India showed their power in the second T20I match. India made 234 runs in 20 overs losing two wickets. The men in blue took all wickets of Zimbabwe at 134 runs and won the match by 100 runs.

In the third T20I, India won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe. The Blue team made 182 runs losing four wickets. Chasing the target of 183 runs, Zimbabwe made 159 runs losing six wickets. With this, India won the third T20I match by 23 runs.

If India wins today’s match, the men will win the T20I series against Zimbabwe.