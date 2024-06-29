India vs South Africa, Final: India opts to bat first after winning the toss against South Africa

India has won the toss and has opted to bat first against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain opted to bat first as the pitch seemed well. The skipper pointed out that the occasion was big and it was important for them to perform calmly. He praised the South African side for performing well in the tournament and also acknowledged the performance of the Indian side too.

Aiden Markram, the South African captain said that he would have opted to bat first too (if had won the toss). However, he was hopeful that his team would exploit the conditions with the ball.

Both the teams (South Africa as well as India) have remained unchanged. The match starts at 8:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM (local time). The match is held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi